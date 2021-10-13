Who climbed into the house of Kendall Jenner and Rihanna – video

The flip side of fame: Hollywood stars are attacked by maddened fans! Why the assistant was shot Lady Gaga? Is it true that the fan threatened one of the Kardashian sisters with violence? Why did the attackers steal Beyoncé’s luxurious outfits? And who laid waste to Johnny Depp’s home bar? The program of the Fifth Channel tells “Gossip column“.

Recently in a mansion Johnny depp a homeless man entered! While the actor was not at home, the unknown opened the bar with elite alcohol and got drunk. And then the man decided to take a shower. The intruder locked himself in the bathroom. When the police arrived at the scene, they had to knock down the door and force the intruder out.

“There are some people, they really, fanaticism reaches some absurdity. They are ready for anything. They are ready to cut a man’s hair, and to steal panties and a swimsuit “, – shares the singer Anna Kalashnikova.

One of the sisters of the Kardashian family is in a panic over an obsessed fan. The man entered the territory of the supermodel’s luxurious mansion, stripped naked and took a dip in the pool. Fearing for her safety, Kendall Jenner urgently moved and hired more armed guards.

“He opened my door and looked in my mirror. He was right in the yard. I was terrified “, – the worried star shared.

“People in America are much more emotional than in Russia. If they love, they love with soul. And if they hate, then they hate specifically “, – the singer is sure Hannah…

Previously, the celebrity has already been pursued by a distraught fan. According to media reports, Malik Bowker followed Kendall Jenner across the country and wanted to shoot her and then commit suicide. The young man was detained and sent to a psychiatric hospital for treatment by a court decision.

“For the persecutor, that is, the possessed person, is perceived as an object of a fetish. Hacking into private property in order to kill, cause some harm, cause some kind of injury, is done only in order to sow fear, manipulate, control and manage the feelings and emotions of a person ”, – explains psychologist Yulia Mukhina.

Russian celebrities have been attacked more than once.

“Some man, half naked, with a furious look, he was huge, in tattoos, began to break through the security. God forbid he would have gotten a knife there or taken it with him “, – says the singer Yulia Savicheva…

“We had a story … we flew to Dubai and a girl burst into our room. We got scared, scared, in the end we called the police and turned them in. Because she has been following us for several days already. ” Hannah recalls.

Obsessed fans are trying with all their might to gain the attention of idols. Psychologists say sometimes fans are so mentally unstable that they cross the line of reason. Secular journalist Vitaly Sedyuk tried to bite Kim Kardashian on the buttocks at Paris Fashion Week.











Recently, robbers made their way to the warehouse of the American singer Beyoncé and pulled out all of her personal belongings! The cost of the pop diva’s stolen dresses and bags is estimated at one million dollars!

“They want, I think, to fulfill themselves somehow. Probably, they do not have this in their lives, and in this way they want to be paid attention to ”, – suggested Yulia Savicheva.

Singer Rihanna also became a victim of a robbery. A certain 26-year-old Eduardo Leon entered the mansion of the star and spent the night there. The man during interrogation told the police that he was waiting for the star to have sex with her.

Another robbery almost ended in tragedy. Newly Assistant Lady Gaga shot at point-blank when he walked her dogs! Celebrity French Bulldogs have been stolen. The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition. The singer announced that she would pay 500 thousand dollars to the one who would return her pets to her. For Lady Gaga’s employee, doctors removed part of the lung. The celebrity has already spent almost 8 million rubles on his treatment. Recently it became known that Gaga’s dogs were found.

Los Angeles police have uncovered a series of other high-profile crimes. For several months, a group of teenagers infiltrated the homes of celebrities and took away designer items and jewelry. Thus, young people wanted to touch the fame and popularity of their idols.

“This is a kind of hatred, this is again a personality dysfunction. It accompanies low self-esteem when we look to blame for the fact that we have not achieved something. Then there may be a feeling that we should take it away from others, ” – says psychologist Yulia Mukhina.

Paris Hilton has been a victim of criminals five times. The famous blonde kept her house key under the rug next to the front door. The teenagers took advantage of the rich heiress’s frivolity and pulled two million dollars worth of things from her luxurious mansion!

“I have strengthened the security system, installed laser sensors and hired even more bodyguards. Now even a mouse won’t slip into my house! ” – says Paris.

However, getting rid of annoying fans is not easy! The stars have to go to court to establish a ban on approaching themselves. Artists are forced to change their phone number and move several times a year. Experts say idol obsession is a real mental disorder. People with this diagnosis pose a danger not only to celebrities, but also to themselves.