Who should be the captain of the national team? Cherdantsev’s version – 10/12/2021

– The story with the captaincy in the national team is clearly not to your liking?

– I am a retrograde in this sense. So far, this is the only question I have for the national team. I think that captaincy in the national team should be taken more seriously.

I remember when I was in school, we had canteen attendants. We wore green armbands, which were then passed on to the next guys. Etc. That is, the attendants changed every day. But here we are still talking about the first team of the country. The captain is a special figure in her. Think back to who used to wear a bandage. Netto, Chivadze, Dasaev, Onopko. Figures! It is a great honor to be the captain. Maybe Karpin is still looking for a suitable candidate, but nevertheless it does not look quite right. In any pack, there must be a leader with a distinctive sign. Otherwise, we can agree so before – what difference does it make who the standard-bearer of our team at the Olympics.

– Who pulls for the role of leader in this team?