Why does Ethereum need “second layers”? – Corporate news – Finversia

Problems with the scalability of Ethereum are known, perhaps, to everyone who is at least somehow familiar with cryptocurrencies. At the moment, the network is going through a transformation, which should make it possible to increase its efficiency, but it is difficult to predict when exactly it will end, since this process is extremely complex and responsible. In order not to wait for the weather by the sea, representatives of the crypto community come up with their own ways out of the problem situation. One of the projects that decided to make life easier for users was Polygon.

Polygon is the so-called Layer-2 solution for the Ethereum network. The main component of Polygon is an adapted version of the Plasma protocol, with the help of which a copy of the Ethereum blockchain was created – a child chain. Periodically, the system takes pictures of its state and transfers the cast to the Ethereum blockchain. This is done so that in the event of conflicting transactions, users can “roll back” to an earlier version of Plasma (“checkpoint”) saved on the Ethereum network.

Polygon has three levels. The first is where smart contracts work, connecting the Polygon architecture with Ethereum. At the second level, there are validators that transfer information from the PoS network to Ethereum. At the last level, blocks are formed based on transactions taking place in Plasma. This is where developers can host their applications originally launched on Ethereum.

Polygon’s lower fees and faster transactions have led not only to explosive growth in the network, but also contributed to the soaring value of the native MATIC token. Since the beginning of the year, it has grown by 4900%.

