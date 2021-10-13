why everyone loves Matt Damon – Rambler / cinema

A poor student takes over the life of a rich heir, a professional hitman loses his memory: Rambler has collected films that made Matt Damon one of the main stars of Hollywood.

Good Willie Hunting (1997)

The professor of mathematics takes under the tutelage of a young genius with a difficult character, but on one condition: the child prodigy must undergo a course of psychotherapy. Sessions that begin with distrust between the mentor and the charge gradually develop into friendship. Starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Robin Williams.

Still from the movie “Good Willie Hunting”

“The Talented Mr. Ripley” (1999)

A psychological thriller with Matt Damon, Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow as young as they are. In the center of the plot is a young man named Tom Ripley, who appropriates for himself someone else’s, but such a beautiful and carefree life and is now ready to do anything not to reveal his secret.

A scene from the movie “The Talented Mr. Ripley”

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Dexterous attackers prepare for the most challenging casino heist in history, with $ 160 million and their own lives at stake. Starring the strongest cast: George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Casey Affleck and others.

Shot from the movie “Ocean’s Eleven”

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The beginning of Doug Lyman’s spy franchise about a professional assassin and a former CIA employee. In the first part, Jason Bourne, who has lost his memory, tries to find out everything about his past and understand who wants to kill him. The film has a worthy sequel: The Bourne Supremacy (2004), The Bourne Ultimatum (2007), The Bourne Evolution (2012) and Jason Bourne (2016).

Still from the film “The Bourne Identity”

The Brothers Grimm (2005)

A fantasy thriller about adventurer brothers who travel through the villages and convince the locals that an evil spirits (witch, troll) have settled in them, and then they expel them for money. However, suddenly the heroes are ordered to investigate a series of mysterious disappearances of girls in a forest on the border of France and Germany. This is where scary tales come true. Starring Matt Damon, Heath Ledger and Monica Bellucci.

Shot from the film “The Brothers Grimm”

The Departed (2006)

Shot from the film “The Departed”

“Unconquered” (2009)

A biographical drama based on an episode from the life of Nelson Mandela, set during his first presidential term. In those years, the politician tried to use every opportunity to end the long-term misunderstanding between the white and black population of the country. Starring: Morgan Freeman and Matt Damon.

Still from the film “Unconquered”

“We bought a zoo” (2011)

The Mi family spent all their savings to save an abandoned zoo with two hundred exotic animals that were in danger of death. Will they be able to handle so many pets? A cozy family movie starring Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson.

Shot from the movie “We Bought a Zoo”

The Martian (2015)

Ridley Scott’s fantastic blockbuster about a biological engineer who was left alone on Mars in an accident. Now the main character has to find a way to hold out on the available supplies of food, vitamins, water and air for another 4 years before the arrival of the next mission. Starring: the same Matt Damon and Jessica Chastain.

Shot from the movie “The Martian”

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

An experienced car designer and obstinate racer challenge the invincible Ferrari company and begin work on the creation of the legendary sports car Ford GT40. Oscar-winning sports drama stars Christian Bale and Matt Damon.