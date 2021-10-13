why is Jennifer Lopez walking in Venice without Ben Affleck?

The day before, J.Lo flew to Venice for the Dolce & Gabbana event. They got off the plane together with Ben Affleck, but for some reason they only rest separately. We found out whether it is worth waiting for their joint release.

Now Jennifer Lopez enjoys walking around Venice. Apparently, the star is already in a completely autumnal mood, because while everyone is trying on exquisite dresses for social events, J. Lo walks in ripped jeans, a coat over a loose T-shirt and a cap with a veil. But most of all on the Web was struck by the singer’s shoes. Just look at the height of the platform of her boots! She can clearly compete with Lady Gaga.

As we have already said, the lovers flew to Italy together, but on the way to the hotel and during check-in, the actor was not seen nearby. It turned out that Ben flew to Venice solely for work.

At the Venice Film Festival, Ben Affleck will present his new film, Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, in which they starred with Matt Damon. Ben wrote and executive produced for the tape. Therefore, we can only wait for the first after the reunion out of Bennifer on the red carpet!

Recall that Lopez and Affleck, who broke up in 2004 after breaking off their engagement, sparked rumors of a reunion in May after a romantic getaway in Montana. Since then, the 52-year-old singer and the 49-year-old actor seem to be inseparable.