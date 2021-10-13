Why Serdar Azmun did not leave Zenit, what awaits him in the future, will he leave the club in the summer of 2022

The last transfer window once again showed the real value and demand for RPL players. Only one club made decent money selling a footballer to Europe – CSKA, which sent Nikola Vlasic to West Ham for € 30 million. The rest of the transfers were not very impressive – Alex Kral from Spartak to the same West Ham, Karl Starfelt from Rubin to Celtic and Seba Driussi from Zenit to Austin. None of these transfers even broke the € 7 million mark, so globally they definitely did not play a plus.

Another footballer could have left Petersburg. Real proposals were received on it, specific amounts were called, but the transfer did not take place – we are talking about Serdare Azmune… Now he is the most valuable lot of the club. Transfermarket estimates the Iranian at € 25 million, but it is quite possible that in 7-8 months he will not cost a penny – the contract will end and the new club will receive it for free.





In the summer, Azmun was interested in various European countries. His last name was inscribed on the longlists of almost all clubs that were looking for a fast striker. According to our information, Zenit has received two offers that can be called official – from Bayer and Lyon. The sums in the press appeared close to real – from € 16 to € 19 million. Zenit refused. Largely because he could not find a striker similar in characteristics and style for the same money. It is no secret that neat inquiries were made for Belotti, but he was not impressed by the idea of ​​going to Russia.

Now Zenit is in a difficult situation: the contract with Azmun will expire next summer. Naturally, the club is ready and willing to talk about the extension, but it is important to take into account the desire of the player himself. He likes St. Petersburg, but at the same time he wants to play in another league. Moreover, priority is given to Germany. According to Azmun, it is the Bundesliga that suits him best. In the summer, he seriously considered only the offer of Bayer, but not all desires were fulfilled.

At least until winter he will play in St. Petersburg. Most likely, even before the summer. It is unlikely that the failed transfer hit his mood hard. At the beginning of the season, Serdar was definitely normal, although there was information about the player’s categorical unwillingness to even start negotiations on a new contract. However, in the case of a successful performance of the team in the Champions League, the opinion of the striker can certainly change.





It is strategically important for Zenit to extend the contract with Azmun, and then sell it to the conditional Bayer. Although there is information that the player is already in advanced negotiations with the Germans. But in this case, Peter will lose a lot of money. If the player refuses to extend, then the transfer may have to be carried out in winter. And what to do in the case of Euro Spring? It is unlikely that there will be many high-level strikers on the market in January, and start with one Dzyuboy – big risk.

In any case, it is important for Zenit to take control of the situation. And include all sorts of mechanisms of influence. After all, Serdar is really attached to the city and the club. And he is unlikely to want to leave on the negative.