Will Ovechkin return to the previous level. What to expect from the Russians in the NHL :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

The new NHL season kicks off on Wednesday night. Will the Russians from Tampa be able to win the third Stanley Cup in a row? What will Kirill Kaprizov show after receiving a multimillion-dollar contract? About these and other intrigues associated with the Russians – in the material of RBC

Read us on News News

Photo: Getty Images



Will the Russians of Tampa win the third Stanley Cup?

The last time three Stanley Cups in a row were won by Islanders, who took the trophy four times in a row in 1980-1983. In 2022, Russian hockey players of Tampa Bay – goalkeeper Andrey Vasilevsky, defender Mikhail Sergachev and forward Nikita Kucherov – may become three-time cup holders.

Tampa lost top striker Yanni Gourde in the offseason to newcomer Seattle for the expansion draft. Losses also include transfers to Calgary, Chicago and Rangers by three more forwards – Blake Coleman, Tyler Johnson and Barclay Goodrow.

The departure of these hockey players can be explained by the need to fit into the salary ceiling. For example, Tampa traded Johnson for defender Brent Seabrook, who retired. His contract of $ 6.875 million will not fall under the limit, and Johnson had $ 5 million.

Goodrow was traded for a seventh-round pick. In Tampa he received $ 925 thousand a year, in the Rangers – $ 3.6 million. Coleman was an unrestricted free agent and signed a contract with Calgary for six years and $ 4.9 million per season (in Tampa it was $ 1.8).

Last season, Tampa was able to fit all contracts under the ceiling due to Kucherov’s injury. He, like Seabrook now, was transferred to the long-term injured list (minus $ 9.5 million). The Russian did not play the entire regular season, and returned to the ice in the playoffs, when the payout limit is not valid.

Now Kucherov is preparing for the new season. And Tampa had to sacrifice other players.

Chances of “Tampa” to win the third Stanley Cup in a row, according to bookmakers, are good – 7.5. Higher only “Colorado” – 6.5.

NHL star agent – RBC: “Kucherov shared a pair of skates with his brother as a child”



Will Vasilevsky take Vezina

Vasilevsky was recognized as the best NHL goalkeeper in 2019, but in the next two championships, despite the victories of Tampa, the Vezina Trophy was given to Connor Hellebike from Winnipeg and Marc-Andre Fleury from Vegas.

According to the results of the last playoffs, Vasilevsky became the most valuable player in the playoffs. For the first time in history, a European goalkeeper received the Conn Smythe Trophy. Among the Russians, Vasilevsky was the third winner of this prize – before him the award was received by Evgeny Malkin and Alexander Ovechkin.

Nevertheless, the decision not to hand over to Vasilevsky “Vezin” again caused a lot of controversy. Let’s see if the goalkeeper will receive this prize at the end of the upcoming season.

The agent spoke about the delivery of bottles by the future best NHL goalkeeper Vasilevsky



Will Kucherov again become the top scorer of the playoffs

Kucherov has been the Stanley Cup top scoring player in the previous two seasons. In the last playoffs, he scored 32 points, the year before last – 34. The record among Russians belongs to Malkin – 36 points.

The previous time the same hockey player scored the most points in two Stanley Cup rallies in a row – in 1991 and 1992. It was Pittsburgh captain Mario Lemieux.

Whether Tampa will win the third Stanley Cup in a row depends largely on the game of the Russians and specifically Kucherov.

“Collected beer bottles.” How Russian NHL stars went to success



Will Ovechkin receive the 10th “Richard”

Last season, Ovechkin scored 24 goals and tied for 13-18 places on this indicator. This is the worst result in his entire career in the NHL. Previously, the Russian did not score less than 32 goals. The performance of the captain of “Washington” was affected by the shortened championship (56 matches instead of the usual 82) and injury. In total, Ovechkin took part in 45 meetings.

In total, Ovechkin played 16 seasons in the NHL. And at nine he became the best sniper, including one time tied for first place with Boston striker David Pastrnjak.

Ovechkin enters the championship with a new five-year contract for $ 9.5 million per year. And the public asks the question: what happened last season – a coincidence or a pattern? Still, the striker is already 36. We will receive an answer during the coming season, the first match of which Ovechkin may miss due to injury.

Another intrigue of the starting championship – which of the NHL leaders in terms of the number of goals scored will Ovechkin, who now have 730 goals, overtake? Ahead of the Russian is Marcel Dionne (731), Brett Hull (741), Jaromir Jagr (766), Gordy Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894).

Ovechkin is basically capable of getting ahead of Jagr and taking third place.

Kucherov’s triumph and Ovechkin’s failure. How the Russians performed in the NHL season



What will show in the second season of Caprice

In his debut season in the NHL, Kirill Kaprizov won the prize for the best rookie Calder Trophy, and also became the top scorer of Minnesota. He has 51 (27 + 24) points. The Russian striker has set new records for the club’s rookies in all major statistics: points, goals and assists.

Such results can be explained, among other things, by the fact that Kaprizov came overseas as an established player – at the age of 23 in the status of an Olympic champion and winner of the Gagarin Cup.

Kaprizov’s first contract with Minnesota was designed for a year. And after a successful season, the hockey player was determined to sign the most profitable agreement. Negotiations took place from late May to late September. As a result, Kaprizov received a five-year contract with a salary of $ 9 million per season.

Having decided to agree to such conditions, “Minnesota” took some risk, since it is difficult to conclude from just one season whether Caprice is capable of demonstrating such high performance every year. The second season in the NHL for players is usually the hardest and most revealing. It’s one thing to score points when they don’t really know you, and another thing when your rivals have studied you and are paying you increased attention.

What was Kaprizov’s debut in the NHL remembered for, and what awaits him next



What Panarin will show

At the end of last season, striker Artemy Panarin was the Rangers’ top scorer and the first in terms of points scored among Russians – 58 (17 + 41). However, he played only 42 games.

One of Panarin’s partners in the top three was another Russian Pavel Buchnevich, who had the most productive season in his career (20 + 28), and was traded to St. Louis in the offseason.

Whether Panarin will repeat the achievement of last season without Buchnevich under the leadership of the new head coach, who became Gerard Galland, is one of the intrigues of the season.

KHL coach calls himself Panarin’s assistant after accusations against him



Where will Malkin’s career go?

Malkin is in a position similar to Ovechkin. He is 35 years old. At the end of the last regular season, the only stellar Russian center-forward scored only 28 points – the worst record in an NHL career. However, one of the reasons is injury. And now Malkin is recovering from knee surgery and will not return to the ice until December.

Where will Evgeny’s career go? Will he be able to return to the previous star level or will it gradually fade away? Let’s see in the upcoming championship.