Willow Smith, Will Smith’s daughter, has released the album “Lately I Feel EVERYTHING”

Featuring Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker of Blink-182.

Willow Smith / Photo: Instagram.com/willowsmith

Willow Smith presented the album “Lately I Feel EVERYTHING”. This time Will Smith’s daughter experimented with pop punk – and very successfully. Moreover, the recording of the album was attended by such stars of the genre as Avril Lavigne and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.



In addition to Lavigne and Barker, “Lately I Feel EVERYTHING” features young rapper Tierra Walk, Los Angeles rock band Cherry Glazerr and singer Isla Tesler-Mabe, former lead singer of indie rock band Calpurnia. In support of the album, two singles were released: “Transparent Soul” and “Lipstick”. The first song was especially successful: it scored 67 million streams on Spotify and entered the top 10 of the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.

The album received positive reviews from music critics. NME columnist Cayenne-Shan Williams gave the record four points out of five and named it “Pop-punk chaos, breaking expectations”… Jake Richardson from Kerrang magazine also rated the album a “four”: in his opinion, Smith “Flirts impressively with indie rock and punk”… And Hayden Godfrey from ClashMusic thinks that the singer succeeded “A strong, honest and energetic reimagining of pop punk”…

Willow Smith isn’t the only star kid to release an album this month. On July 9, Inhaler’s debut album “It Won’t Always Be Like This” was released: Inhaler’s vocalist Elijah Hewson is the son of U2’s Bono. The album was liked by critics and even took first place in the British charts.