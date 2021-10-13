Yegor Titov compared the game of the Russian national team under Karpin and Cherchesov

Former captain of the Russian national team Yegor Titov spoke about the game of the national team after the appointment of Valery Karpin as head coach. Previously, the national team was coached by Stanislav Cherchesov.

“Improvements compared to the Cherchesov team? Of course, the high pressure immediately catches the eye, quick returns after losing the ball behind the line of the players in possession of the ball. The fact that we moved away from the game on the “pillar”, as we played with Artem Dziuba, if something is bad, hit him, and he will catch or lose, the second pace, plus he scored a lot. Now we have an absolutely equal team, there are no such clear leaders as Artyom was for a long time under Cherchesov. Therefore, it is probably more interesting for those that the opponent does not know where to expect danger from. Now we saw the game on the standards, we played well on them before, now we see that this is our priority, “TASS quotes Titov.

52-year-old Karpin has been coaching the national team since July. Together with him, the national team won four wins in the selection of the 2022 World Cup and once drew.