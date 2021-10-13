Yegor Titov: there are no clear leaders in the Russian national team under Karpin, which was Dzyuba – Sport

MOSCOW, October 13. / TASS /. The Russian national football team, after the appointment of Valery Karpin to the post of head coach, improved the game in certain components, although there are no clear leaders in the team, such as Artem Dzyuba under Stanislav Cherchesov. This opinion was expressed to TASS by the former captain of the national team Yegor Titov.

“Improvements compared to Cherchesov’s national team? Of course, the high pressure immediately catches the eye, quick returns after losing the ball behind the line of the players in possession. then it’s bad, hit him, and he will catch or lose, the second pace, plus he scored a lot. Now we have an absolutely equal team, there are no such obvious leaders as Artyom was for a long time under Cherchesov, “Titov said. it is more interesting that the opponent does not know where to expect danger from. Now we saw the game on the standards, we played well on them before, now we see that this is our priority. “

Titov noted that the game of the national team under Karpin is not radically different from the game under Cherchesov. “Today I cannot say that there are absolutely two different teams, just a different style of football for Karpin’s team,” said the agency’s interlocutor.

Titov also hopes that Lokomotiv and national team forward Fyodor Smolov will score more goals. “The team is accelerating, that is, there are no unnecessary lateral passes back, the team is trying to get the ball into the attack line as quickly as possible, and there is already someone to figure it out – Fedya Smolov. Unfortunately, he does not score many matches, given the championship games. he scored and came fully armed for the November games, where, most likely, Artyom Dziuba will not be there either, “Titov said.

The Russian national team guaranteed itself at least second place in the qualifying group and participation in the playoffs for the right to play at the 2022 World Cup. The Russians with 19 points take the first place, the Croats are the second (17 points), followed by the national teams of Slovakia, Slovenia (both – 10), Malta and Cyprus (both – 5). The Russians will play their next match with the Cyprus national team on November 11 in St. Petersburg. In the final game of the qualifying tournament, the Russian national team will meet with the Croatian team on November 14 in Split.