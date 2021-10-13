Zenit’s squads returned without injuries. Russia took the maximum points, the guys are in a good mood, ”reports Sergey Semak – Football

Zenit head coach Sergei Semak spoke about the team’s preparation for the match against Arsenal.

– Russian nationals have joined the team. Are all of them healthy and preparing for the match in Tula?

– Those who played for the national team more than others will have a recovery session. Those who have spent less time on the field will train partly with the rest of the team. All our collections are back, there is no damage.

– Have Vyacheslav Karavaev and Claudinho returned to the general group?

– Vyacheslav Karavaev returned, began to work in the general group. Claudinho – not yet.

– There is already a decision on how will Vilmar Barrios get to the match with Arsenal? Fly straight to Tula?

– This is a big question that is still under discussion. At the moment, his participation in the match, as well as his arrival in Tula, is a big question.

– Do you manage to watch the games of the national teams in which the Zenit players play? For example, Barrios was recognized as one of the best in the match Colombia – Brazil.

– Not completely. We watch some matches in full, some – in the format of reports. One way or another, we try to watch all the actions of our players on the field.

– The Russian national team won two victories in two matches, leading its qualifying group. Are you, as a blue-white-blue coach, pleased that Zenit were captains in both meetings?

– I think the most important thing is the result that was needed. The matches were tough, the rivals were tough. The Russian national team took the maximum number of points in a difficult situation – of course, this is great. It is of great importance for us that all the guys returned in a good mood.

– Arsenal are at the rear of the table, but are traditionally strong at home. Why are Tula people dangerous?

– This is a very good and experienced team, while it has young and promising players, footballers from our youth team. A very difficult match awaits us. All games – both away and home – against Arsenal are not easy for us, so we are waiting for the next difficult game of the Russian championship, – said Semak.