A film about Nicolas Cage with Nicolas Cage will be released in the cinema in 2022

Nicolas Cage is so cool that he played himself in the new film. And this is not a cameo. The actor played the main role in a feature film about himself, a loved one. The tape entitled “The Unbearable Weight of Enormous Talent” was supposed to be released in March this year, but it was postponed indefinitely. Recently, the Collider edition announced a new release date – April 22, 2022.

In the story, Nicolas Cage is experiencing serious financial difficulties and decides to get rid of them with the help of his super-rich fan. The latter (played by the star of “Game of Thrones” and “The Mandalorian” Pedro Pascal) is ready to pay the actor one million dollars if he repeats his cult film roles at the rich man’s birthday. The CIA intervenes in this funny adventure, and then the situation becomes frankly dangerous, and the militant star has to save his loved ones.

“Think what you want”: Salma Hayek responded to accusations that she got married for moneyThe actress has been married to a famous billionaire for more than 10 years.

Journalists note that the idea of ​​the film is full of absurdity, but it will be a wonderful benefit performance for Cage and a gorgeous gift to all his fans.

By the way, not everything in the picture is fiction. For example, in the life of an actor there really were serious financial problems. Due to litigation with ex-wives, the habit of living in a big way and accounting errors, the man somehow owes $ 14 million in taxes. To cover the debts, the artist had to sell his property.

See also: