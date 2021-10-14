A friend of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom let slip that the stars secretly played a wedding

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Fans have already despaired of waiting for the magnificent wedding of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who announced their engagement back in 2019 and managed to acquire an heiress over these two years. However, a friend of the couple, showman Bobby Bones, unexpectedly let slip about the stellar wedding in an interview. “She was so small that I didn’t even get an invitation,” Bobby said.

By the way, the fact that the couple tied the knot was first discussed back in March. The paparazzi managed to capture the lovers with wedding rings on their fingers. True, the artists did not comment on the pleasant event, and they still prefer to come to social events without decorations.

The singer does not hesitate to show herself without glamorous gloss

Recall that Orlando was previously married to model Miranda Kerr, who gave him a son, Flynn. This union did not last long, two years after the birth of the child, the spouses filed for divorce. The parting took place peacefully for the welfare of the heir. “We love each other. We are Family. We will be part of each other for the rest of our lives, ”said Kerr.

do not missSlimming and nursing bra: Katy Perry’s honest selfie after childbirth

The actor began a relationship with Perry in 2016. The romance was stormy and proceeded in front of everyone. However, the relationship lasted only a year. They say that Bloom simply began to cheat on his beloved, and she did not tolerate betrayal. Nevertheless, they kept up friendly communication. Fans are sure: this is what helped the stars reunite.

Last summer, the singer gave birth to the actor’s charming daughter Daisy Dove. “Only you and the baby … You are caring, you are near and see if your help is needed, see what you can do to spend a small life in the big world”, – rejoiced at the appearance of little Orlando.

Based on materials from Us Weekly

Photo: Legion-Media