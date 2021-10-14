Actress Emma Stone named her daughter after her grandmother

American actress Emma Stone moved fans by naming her daughter after her grandmother Jean Louise. A copy of the birth certificate of the daughter of the star “La La Lenda” and “Cruella” fell into the hands of journalists from TMZ.

According to the portal, the baby was named Louise Jean McCarey. The actress herself, by the way, has a similar middle name. From the doc also became known that Stone gave birth at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

Emma Stone can rightfully be considered one of the most secretive celebrities. In September last year, it became known that the star secretly married and became pregnant. The actress’s choice was director Dave McCarey, whom they met during the filming of the Saturday Night Live comedy show in 2016. In addition, the couple worked together on the shooting of the sketch Wells for Boys, but nothing was known about their romance for several years.

The daughter of the actress was born on March 13 of the current year, but the information leaked in the media only after almost two weeks. This is the first child of a celebrity.

Actress Emma Stone is best known for films such as Achiever in Easy Acting, Birdman, This Stupid Love, The Servant, La La Land and Cruella, which will be released on June 3 this year. In 2017, she was voted the highest paid actress with $ 26 million in income.











