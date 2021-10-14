Alexander Ovechkin came in with a double – Sport – Kommersant

Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin is the fifth best sniper in the history of the National Hockey League (NHL) with 732 goals. This happened after the 36-year-old Russian scored a double in the opening meeting of the season with the New York Rangers, which his team won 5-1.

In the last days before the start of the current NHL season, information about the physical condition of Alexander Ovechkin hinted that in the first matches “Washington”, it is possible, will have to do without his participation. In a control meeting with Philadelphia, the Russian suffered a lower body injury. However, in the end everything worked out. Moreover, in the match with the New York Rangers, it was Ovechkin who made the main contribution to the bright victory of his team, adding two goals to the two assists.

At first, however, nothing foreshadowed the defeat of the Rangers. Nevertheless, at the beginning of the third period, “Washington” was leading – 4: 0, having thrown three of their goals in the majority. T.J. Oshie and Justin Schultz distinguished themselves after combinations in which Alexander Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov took part, after which the third goal was scored by NHL rookie Hendrix Lapierre.

And in the 43rd minute, Ovechkin himself, in a five-on-four game, shot at close range the gates of the Bulgarian Rangers goalkeeper Alexander Georgiev, bringing the score of his goals in the NHL to 731.

The next, 732th puck of the Russian had to wait exactly ten minutes, and it was abandoned in the minority after the clever pass of Evgeny Kuznetsov.

As a result, Washington won a 5-1 victory, and Ovechkin finished fifth in the list of the best scorers in NHL history, which was expected of him last season. Now there are only four outstanding snipers ahead of the Russian: Wayne Gretzky (894 goals), Gordie Howe (801), Jaromir Jagr (766) and Brett Hull (741). That is, the Washington forward may enter the top three in the coming months.

Note that in the opening matches of his 16 previous seasons in the NHL, Alexander Ovechkin never scored 4 points, and his current double is already 150th. True, two goals at the very beginning of the season are not a record for a Russian. In October 2017, in the match against Ottawa, he scored three times.

Evgeny Fedyakov