Alina Zagitova showed her connections with which she threatened the journalist

In the new issue of the TV show dedicated to cinema, Alina appeared in a new image. Photo: Maxim LEE

In order to play ahead of the curve and get ahead of the press and the public, who did not react very warmly to the incident with Alina Zagitova at a hockey game, the skater decided to beat the situation. Which is the best option from a reputation point of view.

Together with Ice Age co-host Alexei Yagudin, the athlete recorded a short video for the Tik-Tok application and uploaded it. The Olympic champion goes after a colleague and asks:

– Alina, can I have a small comment? Just a few words.

“You know,” Zagitova answers uncertainly. – I will sue you and I have great connections.

After that, to the music of the hit Let’s Get It Started by the Black Eyed Peas, there are photographs of the dogs that the skater loves. “Briefly about my connections,” Alina signed the video.

As a reminder, the athlete demanded that the journalist remove the photographs with her, which were taken at the match between Ak Bars and Metallurg Magnitogorsk. According to eyewitnesses, at some point in the dispute, the skater said: “I will sue you, I have such connections!”

In the new issue dedicated to cinema, Alina appeared in a new image – a retro suit in the form of a dress-jacket and styling, as if from the 20s of the XX century. This hairstyle is also called the “Hollywood wave”, because Mary Pickford, Marilyn Monroe and other famous actresses loved to treat hair in this way.

“Ice Age”, First, Saturday, 17.35

