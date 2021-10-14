Angelina Jolie met her fans

On the eve, Angelina Jolie was found in the company of ex-husband Johnny Lee Miller. Together they returned home from dinner in Beverly Hills. And while fans are wondering what is happening between the ex-spouses, Jolie spends time for her pleasure. The day after meeting, she went shopping, and then met with her fans.

Photo: legion-media.ru

In the early morning, the 46-year-old actress with a glass of coffee was found at the vintage clothing store Catwalk. And later, Jolie went out to her fans, who were waiting for her outside the Skylight bookstore in Los Angeles.

(Photo: legion-media)

The star signed autographs right on her new book, Know and Claim Your Rights, which was co-written with human rights lawyer Geraldine Van Buren. The book aims to give children the knowledge of how to defend their position.

(Photo: legion-media)

For the meeting, Jolie chose a sweater with a wide neckline that cut off her shoulder. She combined a gray top with a milky midi-length skirt. And the look was completed by nude pumps and a bag in a neutral shade.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

We will remind, now Jolie continues to participate in a fierce battle with Brad Pitt for her children. Despite the fact that their divorce took place in 2016, the legal proceedings are still not over. The star released a statement this summer, hinting at domestic violence in their marriage, and later sold her share of the $ 164 million French estate, which is also owned by Brad Pitt.