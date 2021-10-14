Ariana Grande’s looks throughout her career – photos

Singer Ariana Grande turns 28 this year. The girl began her career more than 10 years ago. During this time, Ariana Grande has repeatedly attracted fans with her striking appearance and talent. Read on and check out the most successful star images.

Ariana Grande (photo from open sources)





Ariana Grande dreamed of being a star since childhood. As a child, she starred in the teenage Nickelodeon series, acted in productions, and made plans for a musical career at the age of 13.





Ariana Grande is actively involved in music and occasionally appears in films and TV shows.





Ariana Grande made her debut in 2009 in The Power of the Battery. The last film with her is scheduled for 2021 – “Don’t Look Up”. The singer’s first studio album was released in 2013 – “Yours Truly”. Ariana Grande is working further on the creation of new albums.





Ariana Grande has been repeatedly called one of the most beautiful women. Radio maximum showed the most sexy, sensual images of Ariana Grande. Check it out!





Note that during her career, Ariana Grande starred in more than 15 films and TV series and released 8 music albums and continues to appear on the big screen and solo concerts.





As we reported earlier, mWorld famous American singer Ariana Grande’s world tour is under threat. So, the star complained to her followers in Instagram stories about the painful condition. According to Ariana, illness can prevent her from being on stage during a world tour. In addition, the musician shared that the doctors did not give her an accurate diagnosis, so she does not understand what has been happening to her for the third week already. “It hurts a lot and I find it difficult to breathe while singing.

