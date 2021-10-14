Ariana Grande’s older brother got engaged to his boyfriend

A few hours ago, People exclusively announced another engagement in the star family of Grande. Ariana Grande’s older brother, 38-year-old actor, YouTube and Broadway star Frankie Grande, proposed to his partner, 28-year-old actor Hale Leon on Tuesday. According to Frankie, it was a surprise for his lover: he threw a party in honor of the 4th anniversary of a “clean” lifestyle, when a person does not smoke, does not use alcohol and other substances. However, this was only an excuse to propose to Hale with family and friends. Frankie reportedly asked Hale the main question in VR – on the virtual avenue of Los Angeles. And when he received a positive answer, a virtual fireworks began around them.

It was a wonderful, beautiful moment. Hale was surprised, and we both began to cry with happiness. I spent almost a year preparing to propose to him using virtual reality, and it turned out to be absolutely exciting for both of us, – he told People.

The guys met in 2019 at a bar in Los Angeles and, according to Frankie, “they fell in love with each other from the first dance.”

Recall that a few days ago, People magazine presented a special issue dedicated to Pride Month – the Month of Pride, when throughout June gay people and public organizations talk more about the LGBT movement and the protection of the rights of community members. The cover of the issue – it goes on sale June 14 – was decorated by singer Ricky Martin, who came out 11 years ago. The artist gave a long interview about his partner, four children and plans to have a fifth baby with his beloved Jwan Yosef.

Frankie Grande at Popoganda By Richie Rich 2017

We will remind, recently the sister of Frankie Grande on her mother – the singer Ariana Grande has said goodbye to the bachelor status. The wedding took place on May 15, as the American media reported, citing sources close to the couple. This information 27-year-old Ariana Grande confirmed only a week later, posting on her Instagram page the first photos from the wedding with her husband Dalton Gomez. The wedding ceremony was modest – the lovers got married at home, and there were only 20 people at the wedding.

Frankie Grande, Ariana Grande and Hale Leon at Ariana’s birthday party, 2020 Frankie and Ariana Grande with their mother Joan Grande