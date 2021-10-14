Armie Hammer accused of violence after Johnny Depp and Brad Pitt

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer was accused of rape. But he is far from the only celebrity to whom such accusations rained down. Someone turns popularity into a monster, and someone’s star status simply interferes with life, forcing the public to see crimes in ordinary misconduct.

Is Armie Hammer a cannibal and rapist?

Los Angeles police have launched an investigation into the allegations against Armie Hammer. This happened after a lawyer for a girl named Effie contacted law enforcement officers in early February, The New York Times wrote, citing a police statement. According to her, in April 2017, the actor raped his victim for four hours, beat him in the face, head against the wall, and also beat him on the feet with a whip.

“I wanted to run away, but he would not let me go. I thought he was going to kill me. Then he left without caring for me, ”said Effie.

Effie noted that she met Hammer in 2016 on the Internet. The couple met for a while, but soon the relationship became violent, the girl explained.

The star’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, said that Effie’s correspondence with his client contradicted the girl’s words. According to his version, Hammer always agreed in advance on his relationship with all sexual partners.

Screenshots of Hammer’s correspondence with women have appeared on the web. In them, the actor called himself one hundred percent cannibal and said that he wanted to eat his partner, drink her blood and hold her beating heart in his hands. After that, several more former lovers reported physical abuse by the star.

Fans of Hammer’s work refused to believe these claims. However, the ex-wife of actor Josh Lucas confirmed the authenticity of the published materials. Jessica Chinchin Enriquez noted that Hammer was fond of BDSM and sent similar messages to his interlocutors.

Eight years ago, the actor himself said in an interview with Playboy that he was once a “dominant lover.” However, after his wedding in 2010, his sexual preferences changed. Then Hammer married TV presenter Elizabeth Chambers. The couple have two children. True, in the summer, young people filed for divorce. Following the accusations against the star, Chambers said there was a lot she didn’t know and expressed support for “all victims of violence and abuse.”

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp continues to fight the stigma of the rapist, which was attached to him as a result of a high-profile divorce from Amber Heard. The actor has filed a lawsuit to review the defamation case against The Sun, which he lost last year. The publication called the star “the man who beats his wife.”

The actor expected to receive two million pounds from the media. True, the court decided that Depp really beat his wife, and there is no lie in The Sun’s material. The judge also accepted the ex-wife’s statements that her accusations against Depp “negatively affected her career as an actress and activist.” So from Heard made a victim, and from her ex-husband – an abuser.

The situation for Depp worsened when, a few days after losing in court, he was deprived of the role of the wizard Grindelwald in the next installment of Fantastic Beasts. Walt Disney Pictures did not invite Depp to the filming of the new part of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, leaving the fans without Jack Sparrow.

Heard and Depp have been married for only 15 months. But their legal divorce showdowns have been dragging on for more than four years. Initially, it was the actress who decided to divorce. She accused Depp of domestic violence. However, Hurd later changed her mind. The actress made a deal and received seven million dollars, and in return withdrew the lawsuit.

Brad Pitt

Now Angelina Jolie is preparing to ruin the reputation of her ex-husband Brad Pitt. She wants to present in court evidence of domestic violence by the actor, wrote in Us Magazine. The publication noted that the trial may include testimony from the couple’s three minor children: Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Other children are already adults – they do not need parental consent to appear in court.

A source close to Pitt said that Jolie’s words about domestic violence are nothing more than an attempt to harm her ex-lover.

“Angelina has used children before to hurt Brad, and it looks more like the same behavior,” – said the source of Us Magazine.

Tensions between celebrities became known in the fall. Then the couple stopped attending family therapy. At the same time, Jolie and Pitt have yet to share custody of the children. The ex-husband wants to distribute the responsibility equally, but the actress said that she would agree to this only on the condition that the children were allowed to be taken away from Los Angeles.

Jolie decided to divorce five years ago. She did not agree with her husband’s educational methods.