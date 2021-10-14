Aurora Raises $ 12 Million in Debut Funding to Scale the Ethereum Ecosystem

Aurora, an Ethereum virtual machine (EVM) designed to scale decentralized applications (dApps) built on the Near protocol, has announced its debut $ 12 million funding round.

More than 100 venture capitalists took part in the round, including Pantera Capital and Electric Capital.

According to the official announcement, Aurora will use the funds to expand cross-chain capabilities beyond its current offering, in addition to hiring specialist developers to support Ethereum’s scaling growth.

The scaling solution aims to facilitate interoperability between blockchains through EVM interconnection and multi-chain bridge, giving developers the ability to run dApps with multi-chain functionality. Aurora also said it is in the development phase, including the creation of a pricing oracle, data indexer, AMM exchange and block explorer, among other features.

EVM is the blockchain-based computer engine at the heart of the Ethereum operating system, which is responsible for executing transactions, deploying smart contracts and other operational functions, and also allowing developers to build dApps on its blockchain.

It was recently announced that the Etherscan blockchain data explorer has partnered with Aurora to integrate their exclusive Ethereum service with members of the Near protocol. Alexey Shevchenko, CEO of Aurora, said:

“Our goal at Aurora was to create a future where the obvious gaps between blockchains, developers and users are seamlessly bridged. The success of this funding reinforces Aurora’s appeal among our community and our goal is to offer solutions to scale the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem. “

In July of this year, it was announced that Crypto.com has deployed its EVM testnet, allowing developers and builders to port their Ethereum-based projects to other EVM-compatible ecosystems.