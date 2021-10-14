Bayern defender Lucas Hernandez may go to jail, what happened, details

The world champion went with his wife to the United States, but he broke the law.

The Bayern footballer runs the risk of going to jail. How did Hernandez come to this?

At the Bayern defender Lucas Hernandez there were problems with the law. The 25-year-old is at risk of spending the coming months behind bars over an incident four years ago. The Madrid Criminal Court even sentenced Lucas to six months in prison. What did the French player do?

In February 2017, Hernandez had not yet played in the German championship, and Madrid became the scene of the crime. The defender, then playing for Atlético, had a fight with his girlfriend right in the middle of the street. They exchanged blows, were injured, and Lucas was charged with assault and an injunction was imposed. Hernandez and his future wife, Amelia de la Osa Llorente, were sentenced to a month of community service, and also ordered not to approach each other for six months closer than 500 meters.





The former captain of “Rubin” received 12 years in prison. This is what dreams of a Forbes list drive to

The couple was not at all embarrassed by this prohibition, and she went on vacation to Miami. Immediately upon his return, Lucas was detained right at the Madrid airport, after which he was still released. After that, the local prosecutor’s office demanded that the football player be imprisoned for one year. Curiously, if Hernandez returned to Spain with his wife on different flights, there would be no problems. But the couple made a mistake.

As a result, the Madrid court sentenced the player to imprisonment for six months. Lucas’ lawyers insisted on changing the punishment, but the situation worsened due to the fact that four years ago the defense lawyer was not engaged in community service.

On October 19, Hernandez must appear in the Madrid court in order to choose the colony in which he will serve his sentence. However, the Spanish edition AS does not exclude that everything will end well for the player. The court will probably consider the appeal and Lucas will avoid jail time. Be that as it may, the next days in the life of an athlete will turn out to be extremely stressful.





Fabrizio Miccoli was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison. Everything was decided by the wiretapping of his call

Hernandez has been playing for Bayern Munich since 2019. His transfer cost € 80 million, which was a record purchase for the Munich club. In 2018, Lucas, as part of the French national team, became the winner of the World Cup, which took place in Russia. A few days ago, Hernandez added to this victory in the League of Nations (although he did not take part in the final match with Spain).

It is curious that in the semifinals of the tournament Lucas entered the field in the starting lineup together with his brother Theo (plays for Milan). This is the first time the two brothers have joined the French national team since 1932. Unfortunately, today it became known that Theo contracted the coronavirus, so in one day the brothers received two bad news.