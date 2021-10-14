Behind the Scenes of “Ice Age”: Unrecognizable Medvedev as Harley Quinn and Milokhin-Joker

Couple Danya Milokhin – Evgenia Medvedeva on the set of “Ice Age”. Photo: Maxim LEE

The next release of the show “Ice Age” promises to be fiery.

It is dedicated to cinema.

And one of the brightest couples of the project (Danya Milokhin – Evgenia Medvedeva) turned out to be one of the most exciting numbers.

The number turned out to be really bright. Photo: Maxim LEE

The blogger and figure skater have reincarnated as the two main supervillains of the DC universe – the oppressed and notorious Joker and Harley Quinn (“Suicide Squad”), an evil girl with pigtails and a baseball bat in love with him.

The blogger and figure skater have reincarnated as DC supervillains. Photo: Maxim LEE

I must admit that this makeup was very suitable for the couple. On the ice, they skated to Queen’s divine Bohemian Rhapsody. And this time Danya did not drop his blogging honor or Zhenya.

Evgenia Medvedeva. Photo: Maxim LEE

Danya Milokhin. Photo: Maxim LEE

At the rink, everything went so smoothly that even Tatyana Anatolyevna Tarasova, who is clearly not a fan of DC comics, applauded and admired.

Fans of Evgenia Medvedeva. Photo: Maxim LEE

“Recklessness cannot be controlled,” she said subtly. – Because if you control it, it is already a “tower”. That’s how he rolls crazy, we love it. This was unexpected. Their numbers are unexpected, acting is unexpected.

When we could see Zhenya like that, can you imagine? Well, just never! It’s very cool that she and this wonderful guy, comrade Danya, does something completely different … And we love her for that. And we love you, Danya, too. Let’s continue as crazy!

“Ice Age”, First, Saturday, 17.35

