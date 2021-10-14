Ben Affleck filmed potential mother-in-law in a gambling ad (video)

Guadeloupe Rodriguez appeared in a cameo role, playing the woman who hit the jackpot on the slot machine.

49-year-old Oscar-winning American actor Ben Affleck became the director and protagonist of advertising for the app for sports gambling WynnBET, and he was accompanied in the frame by none other than the mother of his beloved Jenniffer Lopez, 75-year-old Guadeloupe Rodriguez, writes The New-York Post.

In the story, Rodriguez, playing a cameo role, storms two slot machines at once with the words “Come on, Lupe! You can do it, girl, just like slot machines in St. Louis!” and decides to let go of the last money, hoping to hit the big jackpot.

At some point Affleck walks by and Guadeloupe wins.

In addition to her, in the frame you can see NBA champion Shaquille O “Neil and comedian Melvin Gregg.

The commercial was also filmed in June. Then the paparazzi noticed Affleck and Rodriguez together, and rumors again spread in the media about the revival of the Bennifers couple. This is how the journalists dubbed Ben and Jennifer’s union. At that time, the celebrities had not yet confirmed that everything was serious between them again.

Ben Affler directed the commercial [+–]

According to the publication, Guadeloupe once won $ 2.4 million in an Atlantic City casino, for which she received the nickname “Big Player” from her daughter.

Rodriguez’s passion for gambling is shared by Ben, which created considerable problems for him in his first marriage, along with an addiction to alcohol.

We will remind, Ben Affleck recently appeared at the house of his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and looked very happy. Before that, he rested with J. Lo, celebrating her 52nd birthday on a yacht, which, according to media reports, belongs to the Ukrainian billionaire Rinat Akhmetov.