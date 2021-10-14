“Better Than Being Dead”: George Clooney Celebrates 60th Anniversary

The birthday boy accepted congratulations on the Web and starred in a funny advertisement.

Recognized sex symbol, winner of a dozen film awards, including two Oscars, favorite of women George Clooney received congratulations from colleagues and fans the day before. There were several hundred enthusiastic posts with wishes on social networks.

The most touching congratulation was the address of Juliana Margulis, Clooney’s partner in the series “Ambulance”.

“Happy birthday to my dear friend who reminded me yesterday that we have known each other for 27 years! This photo was taken for the cover of TV Guide in the backyard of WB Studios during lunchtime. George is a staunch guy who walks and all the time reminds me that doing the right thing is always a bolder choice, ”the actress wrote in her microblog.

The birthday boy commented on his anniversary as follows:

“As for the 60th birthday, listen, I’m not thrilled with this. But it’s better than being dead, ”the Heraldmail reports.

Nevertheless, Clooney does not lose his sense of humor – on the eve of his birthday, he appeared in a funny advertisement for the British bakery Warburtons. In the short video, Clooney makes a video call to the bakery to talk about his idea, but the Warburtons chairman prefers fresh toast and butter to talk to him.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Victoria Frolenko