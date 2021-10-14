Bitcoin has become the official currency in El Salvador. Financiers doubt it will end well

By
Sharla Hamblin
-
0
198

Inscription "bitcoin is accepted here"

Photo author, AFP

Photo caption,

Since 2001, the only currency in the country has been the US dollar. Now even small shops will accept bitcoin

The small Central American state of El Salvador has recognized bitcoin as legal tender for the first time in the world. In accordance with the law, which came into force on September 7, all businesses and organizations are required to accept cryptocurrency to pay for goods and services, along with the US dollar. El Salvador has no currency of its own.

The charismatic and popular 40-year-old Salvadorian President Nayyib Bukele, who spearheaded the law, says the measure will spur economic growth and make it easier and cheaper to transfer funds back home from Salvadorans abroad. According to him, about 50 thousand Salvadorans are already using bitcoin.

“Tomorrow, for the first time in history, the world’s eyes will be on El Salvador, thanks to bitcoin,” he tweeted Monday. At the same time, the head of state admitted that “any project aimed at the future does not bring results the next day or in a month.”

The National Congress, where the majority belongs to the president’s supporters, passed the bill he presented in June a day after it entered the House.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here