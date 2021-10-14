Bitcoin has become the official currency in El Salvador. Financiers doubt it will end well

September 7, 2021

Photo author, AFP Photo caption, Since 2001, the only currency in the country has been the US dollar. Now even small shops will accept bitcoin

The small Central American state of El Salvador has recognized bitcoin as legal tender for the first time in the world. In accordance with the law, which came into force on September 7, all businesses and organizations are required to accept cryptocurrency to pay for goods and services, along with the US dollar. El Salvador has no currency of its own.

The charismatic and popular 40-year-old Salvadorian President Nayyib Bukele, who spearheaded the law, says the measure will spur economic growth and make it easier and cheaper to transfer funds back home from Salvadorans abroad. According to him, about 50 thousand Salvadorans are already using bitcoin.

“Tomorrow, for the first time in history, the world’s eyes will be on El Salvador, thanks to bitcoin,” he tweeted Monday. At the same time, the head of state admitted that “any project aimed at the future does not bring results the next day or in a month.”

The National Congress, where the majority belongs to the president’s supporters, passed the bill he presented in June a day after it entered the House.

Expected benefits

Bukele estimates that fellow citizens will save up to $ 400 million a year thanks to the innovation. In 2020, remittances from abroad from one and a half million Salvadorans, working mainly in the United States, amounted to $ 5.9 billion, or 23% of El Salvador’s GDP – the highest in the world. Banks charge a commission for such transfers, they can take several days, and sometimes residents of the country have to come for money in person.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Residents of El Salvador near a store that accepts bitcoins

Mike Peterson, director of the Bitcoin Beach project, which promotes cryptocurrency in El Salvador, points out that, unlike the United States and Europe, most Salvadorans do not have bank accounts and the ability to use payment applications. “They now get a digital pass, pay online, send money to each other hundreds of miles away, all at almost zero commission,” he said.

Peterson has no doubts that the positive effects will soon manifest themselves. “People will be able to save up to build a new roof in their house, buy a cow or send their children to school – something they were deprived of before,” he says. “It should be profitable. My family in the US will be able to transfer money almost free of charge,” Reyna Isabel Aguilar, owner of a store in El Zonte, 50 kilometers southwest of the capital, El Salvador, told Reuters.

Millions of El Salvadorians can directly benefit from the introduction of bitcoin as their national currency right now. Citizens who install a specially created mobile application on their phones will receive about $ 30 in bitcoins in their digital wallet. This application, however, has not yet appeared in the App Store and Google Play, which sparked the ire of Bukele.

On the eve of the introduction of bitcoin as the national currency, El Salvador bought 400 bitcoins (about $ 20 million at the current exchange rate), which led to a sharp rise in the cryptocurrency rate: it exceeded $ 52 thousand. A few hours later, investors began to realize the risks associated with Bitcoin, and the rate dropped to about $ 50,000.

The government has also installed two hundred electronic ATMs across the country to convert bitcoins to dollars without commission. Some of them are guarded by the military to prevent vandalism from Bitcoin opponents.

President Nayib Bukele

Photo author, Reuters

Born in 1981 in San Salvador, his ancestors were Palestinian migrants.

At the age of 18 he founded his first company.

He began his political career in the left-wing party “Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front”.

He was expelled from the party for “disrespect” for women’s rights and for throwing an apple at one of the regional leaders.

Experts described him as an opportunist and anti-systems politician. He changed political parties three times before various elections.

He won the presidential elections in the summer of 2019.

On taking office, he appointed eight women to the government, including seven heads of ministries.

This year, US officials expressed concern over the decision of the Bukele-controlled parliament to remove the country’s attorney general and five Supreme Court justices.

To support El Salvador, users of social networks Twitter and Reddit began buying bitcoins. They staged a promotion in which it is proposed to spend $ 30 to buy a small fraction of bitcoin.

Voices of skeptics

However, the majority of the country’s residents do not approve of the decision to introduce bitcoin as the national currency. Survey data show that about 70% of the population of El Salvador does not understand how this cryptocurrency works and does not trust it, including due to the rapidly changing course.

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, The decision to introduce bitcoin is disapproved by many residents of El Salvador

“My daughters working in the US said they’d rather pay $ 10-15 to transfer $ 100 in the usual way. They would feel insecure with Bitcoin,” local resident Julio Ramirez told Reuters. “I prefer dollars, because today bitcoin is expensive, but tomorrow it will collapse,” says Alejandra Magadi, another resident of El Salvador.

“My brother wanted to send us money in the form of bitcoins, but I didn’t agree,” admits Guadalupa Torres. “Bitcoin is an unreliable currency that exists only virtually. You never know how much it will cost the next day. I prefer dollars.” “This bitcoin does not really exist. If anyone benefits from it, only the rich,” José Santos Melara, one of several hundred participants in a protest rally held in El Salvador last week, told Reuters.

In April of this year, bitcoin was worth about 64 thousand dollars, and in May its rate fell to 30 thousand.

The financial world is preoccupied

The World Bank, IMF and global financial analysts also question the correctness of El Salvador’s decision. Experts do not exclude that the legalization of bitcoin will slow down the provision of a planned IMF loan in the amount of a billion dollars to El Salvador. Moody’s has downgraded El Salvador’s credit rating, which could affect the value of its dollar-denominated debt.

In particular, financial experts fear that the use of bitcoin could help money laundering. They also talk about the associated high macroeconomic risks and legal uncertainty.

In response to such doubts, Bukele tweeted a video inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained. In it, he slashes a slave trader with the IMF emblem instead of his face. “It’s time to end the old paradigm! El Salvador has the right to aspire to the first world,” the caption says. He later deleted his tweet.

The US has called on the El Salvadorian authorities to ensure the “regulated, transparent and responsible” use of cryptocurrency in the interests of combating money laundering.

And the London-based Financial Times newspaper, authoritative in the business environment, devoted its analytical commentary to the latest events in El Salvador, which was also extremely skeptical. The publication points out that since El Salvador switched to the dollar 20 years ago, the country has seen low inflation and stable growth, interrupted only by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the FT, President Bukele’s initiative was not dictated by economic motives. “In addition to the young leader’s hipster enthusiasm for Bitcoin, the games around him may be designed to divert attention from his attempts to subjugate the judiciary and get him a solution that would allow him to run for a second term in 2024,” the newspaper said.