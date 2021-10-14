Brad Pitt reacts to online hysteria about his “reunion” with Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt / Jennifer Aniston

After the joyful meeting of 56-year-old Brad Pitt and 50-year-old Jennifer Aniston behind the scenes of the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony, their fans’ hopes for a reunion of the star couple flashed with renewed vigor. The tabloids are already talking about a second chance for their relationship as a fait accompli. The press forced Brad Pitt to comment on all this hype around him.

An Entertainment Tonight correspondent approached the actor with a question about his affair with his ex-wife. The actor said that he does not read the press and does not know what they write about him and Aniston.

I do not know. I’m blissfully naive and I’m going to stay in the dark Pitt replied.



Brad Pitt

However, insiders assure that Brad is disingenuous. According to them, together with Jennifer, he has already laughed at the reaction over their joint photographs from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

When Pitt was married to Angelina Jolie, Aniston tried not to intersect with them at general events and not get caught in the lens. Now they are both free and all sources around them believe that the relationship between Brad and Jennifer has improved.

Brad is now a completely sober person and in a completely different state than when they were together. He’s a really reflective guy and has worked hard on himself. He apologized to her for many of the things that caused problems in their relationship. He really took responsibility for his mistakes, and that changed their relationship today. They both move forward

– said the insider.



Jennifer Aniston