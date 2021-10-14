Celebritis, whose real names you might not know – Stars

Their names are known throughout the world, but are they really the names that were given to them at birth? This is not always the case. Very often, artists prefer to take sonorous pseudonyms, which become an important part of the image. Today we have gathered stars who had to sit down and think about what new name to present to the world.

Milla Jovovich

Probably one of the few world stars who are sincerely considered “ours”. Milla tries not to forget the Russian language and teaches it to her daughters. So what is wrong with her name, that the Kiev woman decided to change it before starting her career? The fact is that Milla received the name Milica at birth, but almost none of her relatives called her that, in addition, in the USA, where the future star began to build a career, it was easier for all casting directors to remember the abbreviated version of her name – Milla.

Brad Pitt

Many will be surprised by the fact that the Hollywood handsome on the passport is not Brad at all. The real name of the actor is William, and Brad is an abbreviation for Bradley, and this is the middle name of the actor. A long name did not promise a future star of success, so the agent insistently recommended thinking about how to shorten his name so that in the credits and on the poster of any of his films, his name would look as memorable as possible.

Miley Cyrus

The singer also decided to change her name for the sake of a sonorous pseudonym. The actress received the birth name Destiny Hope Cyrus – long enough for the average viewer to remember the first time. In addition, little Cyrus was so smiling that her relatives called her nothing but “Smiley”, later this nickname was shortened to Miley.

Katy Perry

In official documents after birth, Katie was listed as Katherine Elizabeth Hudson, while friends and family called her Kate. The cut was pretty bad – Kate Hudson, given that she’s Kate Hudson already has a successful career in Hollywood. When it came time to choose a pseudonym, the girl went through many options and settled on her mother’s maiden name – Perry.