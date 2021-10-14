Celebrity hobbies you never knew existed

InStyle talks about the most unusual hobbies that help Hollywood stars relax and let off steam

Sharon Stone

Between filming a movie, Sharon Stone finds rest in drawing. Only she does not paint with standard tools, but with makeup brushes. This hobby appeared with the actress during self-isolation. “You can do what you thought you were previously incapable of, while you sit at home and do not know what to do,” – said Stone. I must admit that the actress discovered a real artistic talent. Fans even suggested that she put up paintings for auction to donate funds to victims of the coronavirus – but she never turned art into commerce and left her creations for the soul. The actress last shared on Instagram the process of working on a hypnotic watercolor painting Mother Earth, which will surely fit into the modern design of her Beverly Hills mansion (which Sharon, by the way, developed herself).













Elton John

Perhaps every rock star has a unique detail in her look that sets her apart from others. Sir Elton John certainly has glasses. The British singer began wearing this accessory at the age of 13 for vision correction, but later the need grew into a real hobby, and he put together his own collection, which has more than 250,000 (!) Copies. There you can find glasses of different brands, styles and even eras: from the classic model Ray-Ban, Gucci or Chanel to glasses with wiper blades or blue lenses. From the photographs of John from the 60s to the present day, one can literally study the fashion history of this accessory.

Claudia Schiffer

Schiffer’s passion for collecting insects has long been known. As a child, she observed beetles and bees, painted them, dried them and put them in frames. Until now, the walls of her mansion in the suburbs of London are decorated with paintings of rare spiders. She was inspired by her arthropod look for her cashmere clothing line, which she launched in 2015 with premium knitwear brand Tse. And recently, the German actress and model has released a collection of tableware and decor items in the shape of butterflies in collaboration with the Bordallo Pinheiro brand.

Nicole Kidman

American actress Nicole Kidman is the embodiment of femininity and elegance. Who would have thought that the best reboot for her was a parachute jump? “I, of course, also like the excitement of love, – explains the actress, – but I am also one of those people who enjoy jumping out of the plane. And I like these bifurcations in my own character very much. ”

Mary-Kate Olsen

Designer and actress Mary-Kate Olsen is an equestrian lover. Her passion for horses appeared in childhood (already at the age of six, she appeared in the frame with a pony named 4 × 4). Over the years, love and interest only grew, and in one of the interviews Olsen confessed: “Horse riding allows me to practice patience, discipline and all other qualities that are important in everyday life, and also withstand the competition.” Today, Mary-Kate has her own horse named Marvelos, with which the former actress takes part in competitions, demonstrating not only professional riding skills, but also impeccable style.

Beyonce

Fans often call Beyoncé “Queen B” (by analogy with “Queen Bee” – a queen bee), unaware that the queen of the pop scene is fond of beekeeping. In an interview, she said that she owns two hives and 80 thousand bees, which produce about 100 cans of honey a year. This hobby was not spontaneous: the singer’s daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, suffer from allergies, and honey, as it turned out, has healing properties.

Taylor Swift

The British singer combines pleasure for herself with pleasure for others: she knits, makes snow balls and draws, and then gives her creations to friends. So, for the birth of her daughter Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, she manually embroidered a silk blanket, and as a sign of support for singer Olivia Rodrigo drew a touching card and presented her with a ring. Taylor says needlework allows her to return to childhood. Occasionally, the singer puts up her products for sale, and the proceeds, of course, donate to charity.