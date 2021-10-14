Celebrity Street Style: Blake Lively in Neckline Bodysuit and Striped Pants in New York

Blake Lively

34-year-old Blake Lively is one of those celebrities who rarely appear in public, but she definitely does not let her fans get bored thanks to her instagram. He and Ryan Reynolds are always vigorously discussing mutual jokes on the Internet. But yesterday, Blake gave a reason to discuss her fashionable image.

The actress got into the lenses of the paparazzi in New York when she went on business. Blake went out into the street in a white bodysuit with a rather deep neckline and loose blue striped trousers. The look was complemented by rough boots in the style of hiking shoes.

Well, Blake’s business is now clearly increased. A mom of three daughters recently launched her Betty Buzz soft drink business. Lively now actively advertises these lemonades on his Instagram. The actress named the brand after her father’s mother and sister Ernie – both women were named Betty. This was for her and a tribute to his memory – the father of the actress died at the age of 74 this year.

By the way, Betty’s name is also the youngest daughter of Blake and Ryan, who turns two in October. The couple also have two more daughters: six-year-old James and four-year-old Ines.

For advice on business, Blake, by the way, can turn to her husband. Reynolds acquired a stake in a gin company and was actively involved in an advertising campaign himself. The brand was sold to a major alcoholic beverage company last year for $ 610 million. However, it was reported that Reynolds will continue to take part in the development of the brand. It is worth noting that this brand of gin became the second largest in the super premium gin segment in the United States back in 2019.