Celebrity Street Style: Rihanna in Camouflage and Fur Cape in Santa Monica

Rihanna

Fans have been waiting for a new album from 33-year-old Rihanna for several years (the last disc was released in 2016), but the singer regularly pleases the audience with new fashionable images. Last night, the paparazzi caught the celebrity outside the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica.

Rihanna has appeared in public in a gray Balenciaga T-shirt, loose camouflage pants to match and a cape of faux fur, so the look is at the intersection of hip-hop and glamor.

However, Riri also recently delighted fans with music. One of the evenings she spent in the company of her cousin and cousin, and they published several videos on their blogs in which Rihanna sings along to the sounding song and dances.

Late dinner at Rihanna’s is not forbidden. She recently shared in an interview that she approaches the diet without fanaticism.

I will not limit myself. If I want a cheeseburger, I will definitely eat it. I will also exercise three or four times a week – it is important for me to feel healthy. We all must learn to love ourselves. If we really think about it, I’m sure we can all find flaws in our body, but when we really learn to love ourselves, we will eventually accept them.

– Rihanna told Closer magazine in December.

Now the performer is more focused on her fashion business. Although her luxury brand Fenty was recently closed by LVMH, her lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty, is growing at a dynamic pace. This brand was recently valued at one billion dollars. Recently, Rihanna also presented a spring collection of lingerie.