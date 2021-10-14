Charlize Theron, Vin Diesel and others at the premiere of action movie “Fast and Furious 9” in Hollywood

Charlize Theron

The long-awaited premiere of the action movie “Fast and Furious 9” (F9) took place in Hollywood. The main stars of yesterday’s evening were 45-year-old Charlize Theron and 53-year-old Vin Diesel, who stood at the origins of the cult film. Actor and musician Tyrese Gibson, who later joined the saga, happily accompanied Charlize, posing for photographers.



The highly anticipated film by Vin Diesel marks two decades since the first Fast and the Furious movie hit theaters. The release of the ninth part of the cult saga was continually postponed due to the pandemic, and finally the premiere took place.



For Charlize Theron, this season has been a fruitful time. In May, the first footage of Netflix’s new film, School of Good and Evil, appeared, starring her.



At the F9 premiere, Charlize appeared in front of the public in the style of a gangster’s girlfriend. She was wearing a black leather miniskirt, a voluminous bright fur coat and massive gold jewelry. High-heeled mesh shoes completed the look. Fast and Furious star Jordana Brewster chose a bold, feminine Versace dress with floral motifs for the event. Japanese actress Anna Sawai appeared at the evening in an intricately tailored outfit in red shades.

The premiere of “Fast and Furious 9” in Russian cinemas is scheduled for June 25, 2021.



