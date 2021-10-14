Children of the poor will be able to study at the George Clooney and Eva Longoria Film School

It is intended for students in an unprivileged class.

George Clooney and other Hollywood figures will open a children’s film school for underprivileged children. She will begin work in Los Angeles next fall. The new institution will be called the Roybal School of Film and Television.

The teaching staff will include Hollywood actors, film industry experts, and invited speakers will also speak. They will enter there from the ninth grade, the training is designed for four years.

Clooney will be assisted by actress and political activist Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria, who fell in love with the Russians after participating in the Desperate Housewives project.

“Our goal is to better reflect the diversity of our country. This means creating school programs that teach young people how to use cameras, editing visual effects, working with sound. Provides all the career opportunities this industry has to offer, ”Clooney quoted Variety as saying.

As conceived by the creators, the innovative program will help prepare students from different social backgrounds for well-paid jobs in the film and television industry.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Prokofieva Nina