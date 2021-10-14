CSKA announced the signing of a contract with Kamenev

Attack Vladislav Kamenev signed a contract with CSKA Moscow.

According to the club’s official website, the agreement was signed until the end of the 2021/2022 season.

Thus, the final point will be put in a large three-way deal involving SKA, CSKA and Siberia, as a result of which Valentin Zykov reached St. Petersburg, Yegor Spiridonov – to Novosibirsk, and Kamenev – to the capital of Russia.

Earlier, the hockey club “Siberia” announced the termination of the contract with the hockey player by agreement of the parties. As a reminder, on October 12, Kamenev became a Siberian player as a result of an exchange with SKA.

Kamenev is a graduate of the “South Ural”. He made his debut in the KHL with Metallurg (2013-2015). Kamenev also played in the NHL for Nashville and Colorado. The forward became a SKA player in 2020, having played seven matches this season, having made one assist with a “+1” utility. The hockey player had his last meeting for SKA on September 27 with Vityaz.

Kamenev is the winner of the 2014 Gagarin Cup with Magnitka, as well as a two-time silver medalist at the World Youth Championship (2015, 2016).