CSKA lost at home to Amur in the KHL, conceding five goals

In the next match of the regular championship of the KHL CSKA hosted the Khabarovsk “Amur”.

The fight ended with the score 5: 1 in favor of the guests.

Cech Radan Lenz in the middle of the first period brought the Far East club forward, realizing the numerical advantage.

The dry streak of CSKA goalkeeper Adam Reideborn, Sweden, was interrupted at around 69:29.

Dmitry Arkhipov strengthened the advantage of Amur just before the break.

Ivan Nikolishin immediately after the break sent the third puck into the hosts’ goal.

And almost immediately Vladimir Butuzov again forced CSKA to capitulate, using the majority.

Before the second break, the referee Ivan Ermolaev, after watching the video, did not count the puck of the owners.

Maxim Sorkin only managed to break the score at the very end of the game.

Czech David Tomasek put an end to the match, hitting the empty net of CSKA.

Amur’s forward Alexander Sharov played his 300th game in the KHL.

Amur interrupted a streak of two defeats in a row in the KHL.

CSKA lost at home to Amur for the first time in 18 games.

In the next match CSKA will host Admiral, while Cupid will play against Torpedo.

CSKA is fifth in the KHL Western Conference: 18 games, 22 points. Amur – 10th in the East: 17 matches, 13 points.

KHL. Regular season

CSKA (Moscow) – Amur (Khabarovsk) – 1: 5 (0: 2, 0: 2, 1: 1)

Goals: Sorkin, 57:29. – Lenz, 8:19 (big). Arkhipov, 19:09. Nikolishin, 21:44. Butuzov, 24:18 (big). Tomasek, 58:33.