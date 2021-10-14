CSKA sensationally lost to Amur 1: 5, Sergei Fedorov will join the coaching staff of the Russian national team at the Olympics – October 13, 2021

On Wednesday afternoon, several sources at once reported that the FHR (or somewhere higher?) Had decided on Aleksey Zhamnov’s assistants. It is reported that the head coach of Dynamo Alexei Kudashov, ex-coach of Pittsburgh Sergei Gonchar will go to the headquarters of the Russian national team for the Olympics, Evgeny Nabokov from San Jose will be responsible for the goalkeepers, and they will be accompanied by … Sergei Fedorov.

Yes, the same Sergei Fedorov, who six months ago was not a coach at all. And at the start of the KHL season, CSKA is clearly stuck. Rumor has it that the legendary hockey player is being pushed into the national team by high-ranking patrons of the Moscow army. Allegedly, the “CSKA camp” originally intended to put Fedorov as the head coach of the Olympic team, but in the end agreed to a compromise option with Alexei Zhamnov.

Alexander Fedorov, photo.khl.ru

And how symbolic it is that on the very day when Fedorov’s candidacy was not announced officially, but at the top of his voice, his CSKA suffered the most shameful defeat of the season. That something was wrong with the finalists of the Gagarin Cup, we guessed before. It all started with the Opening Cup, which the army team merged with Avangard 0: 4 without any options. Then it seemed that the Omsk people were so fine, but the next month and a half showed that they, too, did not look like spring ones. Only Hartley’s problems are incomparable with Fedorov’s.

Then there were absolutely paradoxical 3: 6 houses from Barys. Fedorov could not do anything with Magnitka, for which he played at the end of his career – 0: 4. Even not all of the victories could have been won by the Muscovites. For example, home 1: 0 with Siberia, won in overtime, did not cause anything but despondency. It would seem that the apotheosis was the match in Mytishchi, where Kunlun drove the vice-champions. But life has shown that the defeat from the base club of the Chinese national team is a flower.

On the day when Fedorov was named the national team coach, Amur came to visit CSKA. The last team of the championship with the worst majority in the league. And what do you think? Having received the first opportunity in the match, Khabarovsk players played too much. Outright won throw-in, instant pass and throw. For all three seconds! CSKA obviously did not expect such agility.

It is difficult to understand how long CSKA was in a groggy state, but at the end of the period Amur struck a new blow. Throwing in the second goal 51 seconds before the break, the Far East organized a classic goal in the locker room. It seems that this finally unsettled Fedorov’s charges. Because at the beginning of the second period, with an interval of only two and a half minutes, they missed for the third and fourth time!

“Cupid” scored goals for every taste: in the majority and in equal compositions, in positioning and in sweeping attacks outright. If you can blame the Swedish army goalkeeper Adam Reideborn of anything, it is only one puck – the fourth. But it was painfully successful for Butuzov. And you can’t say that the “tigers” were just lucky. They finished the first period with a score of 17-6 in their favor! The numbers that shone on the scoreboard were absolutely deserved. In the final 20 minutes, the teams exchanged goals, but this did not change the overall impression.

1: 5 from Cupid! And all this without Konstantin Okulov. The best scorer of the team in the last playoffs and the second most effective player of CSKA in this championship Fedorov “brings up”. But if the tortured goal against Spartak was enough to win, now even Okulov would hardly have saved the Muscovites. Their play is not limited to slipping or the successful play of individual characters. The problems are much deeper. And now these problems can easily spill over to the Russian national team. Hey, up there, can you change your mind before it’s too late?

Subscribe to Dmitry Erykalov’s telegram channel