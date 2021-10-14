Daniel Radcliffe told if he will return to the role of Harry Potter

British actor Daniel Radcliffe has revealed whether he will return to the role of Harry Potter in the sequel to the franchise. During a recent interview with SiriusXM, the lead actor stated that he had never been contacted about participating in new projects in the Harry Potter universe.

No, it didn’t happen. I think I remember correctly that the question was hypothetical – “Who else would you like to play in this series?” – but yes, it will always be more of a media conversation. I have never been contacted by anyone regarding any future Harry Potter films., – said Radcliffe.

Recall that JK Rowling – the author of the series of novels about Potter – will not be directly involved in any of the projects. It was reported that Warners will only discuss the content with her team.

The fact that "Harry Potter" will be a series and another film, it became known in May this year. The release of new projects is timed to coincide with the date – 20 years since the fans saw the young Harry Potter on the screens, going to Hogwarts for the first time.













