Daniil Medvedev – about the failure at the Masters in Indian Wells, about Grigor Dimitrov, about his fatigue and a trip to Moscow

– Daniel, can you explain what happened in the duel with Grigor Dimitrov? You won the set, led with two breaks in the second, and then gave your opponent 8 games in a row.

– Yes, I want to make three points. First of all, I want to say that I don’t remember when I lost three games in a row on my serve. Even four, especially on hard. This shows how slow the court was and how difficult the conditions were. I would even say that it looked like clay, which I don’t like, because losing the serve four times is simply unacceptable! That’s why I lost that set.

Secondly, I knew that during the day it would be much more difficult for me to control the ball, especially on the serve (before that, Daniel played two matches in the tournament late in the evening. – Approx. “Championship”). That is why at some points I didn’t get my first serve at all. That is why I asked the organizers to put my matches for the evening. But on that day it was no longer possible, since I had had a day off before, and the other guys were playing yesterday and they needed to be given time to rest. This is perfectly normal, but I knew it would not do me any good.

Thirdly, Grigor, to be honest, if he plays the way he did, starting with a 4: 1 score in the second set, he will win the tournament. But let’s wait for the end of the competition.





– Obviously, you want to win every match. But given how well you’ve played lately, can you quickly digest this defeat?

– 100%. If I lost the US Open final, I might be a little hard on myself. And although I have not yet discussed with my coach, I really think that I myself can see the reasons why this happened. I do not think that in this match there was some kind of end of the world. Of course, if it was a Grand Slam tournament and everything went this way, it would be more difficult to digest such a defeat. But there are so many things to consider in tennis. And I don’t think this will happen at any major tournament for many reasons. Yes, of course I’m going to keep working on myself and my game and will try to be better next time because I really like Indian Wells. And one day I want to try to do better.

– Don’t you think that you lost your concentration a little when you had a two-break advantage in the second set? And also, do you think Grigor played the same way up to this point, or did he suddenly flip a switch in the second half of the match?

– Yes, he just flipped the switch. Speaking about myself, I may have become a little more tired. At the same time, it’s not like I’ve lost interest in the game. I still had a good level of tennis. And this could well be enough for many other matches. And returning to Grigor, again I have nothing to say except that he played the second half of the match better than all my opponents at the US Open. Again, if he maintains this high level of play, I do not see that he could lose to anyone in this tournament. But let’s wait.





– Did you feel by the end of the match that Grigor is starting to get tired? Because when he walked to his towel, it was quite slow and it felt like he was out of fuel.

– Yes, I saw it 100%. That is why I did not quit playing with the score 1: 5 in the third set. I knew that sometimes he could have some failures, so I had to keep putting pressure on him. I want to win matches all the time, regardless of what happened before him or even before the tournament. This is my main goal. Yes, I tried to put pressure on him. I did my best. But when the score was 3: 5, he made several winners – and it was all over. Again, I think there are some small moments in which I could have achieved more and, perhaps, because of this, win the match. In tennis, there are sometimes several decisive points, but in general there is no one thing that will lead to defeat or victory. I just had to do 100 times better.

– What are your plans for the rest of the season?

– In the next two days, I need to decide what I will do, because I signed a contract with a tournament in Moscow, and he is already next week. I agreed to play there because I haven’t played there since 2018. This is my hometown, so I wanted to give myself at least a chance to play there. I even have to participate in the draw. The deadline for making a decision is Friday. But, to be honest, I really felt exhausted at this tournament, which, of course, I will never say before the match. Now I can say it. I was very tired and during the tournament several things arose concerning my physical condition. So, in the next few days after this tough match, I will see if I can play in Moscow. I really want to do this, but I need to take care of my health. But in any case I’m going to go there, I just need a little time to figure out before the deadline if I will play there or not.