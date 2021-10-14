Daniil Medvedev hinted that he could withdraw from the Kremlin Cup

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev said that he could abandon the earlier decision to take part in the VTB Kremlin Cup tournament.

“I need to decide in the next two days what I will do, because I signed a contract with a tournament in Moscow, and he will be next week. I agreed to play there because I haven’t played there since 2018. This is my hometown, so I wanted to give myself at least a chance to play there. I even have to participate in the draw.

The deadline for making a decision is Friday. But to be honest, I really felt exhausted at this tournament (in Indian Wells. – Approx. “Championship”), which, of course, I will never say before the match. Now I can say it.

I was very tired and during the tournament several things arose concerning my physical condition. So, in the next few days after this tough match, I will see if I can play in Moscow. I really want to do this, but I need to take care of my health. But in any case, I’m going to go there, I just need a little time to figure out before the deadline whether I will play there or not, ”Medvedev said at a press conference after the defeat to Grigor Dimitrov at the Indian Wells tournament.