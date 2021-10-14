Daniil Medvedev named three main reasons for the defeat at Indian Wells

The second racket of the world Daniil Medvedev commented on the defeat of the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the 1/8 finals of Masters in Indian Wells, highlighting three main reasons.

“I would like to highlight three things, because in tennis it usually does not happen that everything is decided by one person.

First, it’s hard for me to remember ever losing three or even four serving games on hard. This shows how slow the pavement is – it is akin to the ground. I do not like this. It is unacceptable to lose the serve four times.

Secondly, during the day it was difficult for me to control the ball, especially on the serve. Sometimes I didn’t manage to hit the first ball at all, so I asked to put me in the evening. This time there was no such opportunity, because before that I had a day off, and the other guys played the day before, and they were put on in the evening. This is correct, but it took a turn for me.

Thirdly, I’ll be honest: if Grigor plays the way he started when the score was 1: 4, he will take the title. He turned the match upside down. Yes, I might be a little tired, but it never happened that I didn’t hit at all and played very badly. Some level was preserved, in many matches it would have been enough to win, but in the second half of the meeting Grigor played better than all my opponents at the US Open. If he goes on like this, I cannot imagine that he will lose to anyone. But we will wait for the results, ”Medvedev concluded.

Medvedev lost to Dimitrov in 1/8 of the Indian Wells tournament with a score of 6: 4, 4: 6, 3: 6. In the second set, he was leading 4: 1 with a double break.

Dimitrov’s next opponent will be Pole Hubert Hurkach.

