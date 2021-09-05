Daughter Meryl Streep and Mark Ronson got married

The secret wedding of the couple became known from Instagram

Meryl Streep’s daughter, actress Grace Gummer, and DJ Mark Ronson got married. The fact that the couple tied the knot became known from the music producer’s instagram. Last Saturday, he celebrated his 46th birthday and on the occasion of his birthday decided to share a sentimental post dedicated to Grace.













Mark unveiled a black and white wedding photo in which lovers hold hands and glow with happiness. “My one and only true love. All of a sudden, you managed to make my 45th year the best of my life. I know for sure that it took me 45 years to become a man worthy of your love. I hope that I will spend every birthday with you until my last day, ”the musician wrote.

For the ceremony, which took place with family and close friends, Grace chose a light dress with a deep neckline, and Ronson chose a classic three-piece suit.

How was the luxurious wedding of Princess Diana’s niece Kitty Spencer and 62-year-old billionaire Read

Recall that the romance between Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson became known in March, and in June the DJ spoke about the engagement in one of the podcasts. In the spring, daughter Meryl Streep divorced her first husband, musician Ty Strathairn, whose marriage lasted only 42 days. Mark Ronson was also previously married – in 2017, he broke up with actress Josephine de la Baume six years after the wedding.

35-year-old Grace Gummer is best known for her roles in the TV series Mr. Robot, Newsroom and American Horror Story.