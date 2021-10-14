DiCaprio is going to sleep in a remake of an Oscar-winning Danish film

Leonardo DiCaprio’s production company Appian Way has acquired the rights to an English-language remake of One More, which won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film last night, as a result of a bitter struggle. It is assumed that the actor himself will play the main role in the adaptation, which Mads Mikkelsen played in the Danish film.

The tape tells about four friends-teachers going through a midlife crisis. They gather in a restaurant to celebrate the 40th anniversary of one of them, and decide to test the scientific theory that from the very birth a person suffers from a lack of alcohol in his blood, and to become truly happy, you need to be a little drunk. Friends agree to watch how drinking will affect their work and personal life, but for some of them things are gradually spiraling out of control …

The director of the film, Thomas Winterberg, was also nominated for an Oscar as best director, but, as you know, lost the award to Chloe Zhao: her Land of the Nomads was also recognized as the best film of the year.

Upon receiving the statuette, Winterberg made perhaps the most touching speech of the evening, dedicating the victory to his daughter Ida. She was the inspiration for the creation of the film and was supposed to play the daughter of the protagonist, but four days after the start of filming, she died in a car accident. Winterberg dedicated an Oscar to her, and now he has another opportunity to honor her memory: the filmmaker will be the executive producer of the remake.

The fight for the rights to it, according to Deadline, unfolded long before yesterday’s ceremony – from the day of the world premiere of the film at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2020. Since then, the painting has won a BAFTA and many other awards. The auction lasted for the last two weeks of the Oscar race, with such famous players as Studiocanal and The Picture Company, as well as Jake Gyllenhaal’s company and a number of others. As a result, the rights were given to DiCaprio’s company, Endeavor Content of actress and producer Jennifer Davisson and Makeready of producer Brad Weston; the last two will fully finance the project.