Dimitrov commented on the victory over Medvedev at the tournament in Indian Wells

Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov commented on the victory over the Russian Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round of the Indian Wells tournament with a score of 4: 6, 6: 4, 6: 3.

“He is such a tough player and contender. I’ve played with it a few times over the last year and couldn’t find a way. But today I just felt something with the score 1: 4, calmed down, started making better decisions and began to control the pace of the game, which I really believed helped me. In the end, it was just a very solid and clever game.

I am glad that I have the opportunity to play at this level again. There have been many ups and downs and you never know what will happen, so I really try to appreciate the moment when I can be here on the court, work and remain humble. This is the only thing that you can control, ”the official website of the ATP quoted Dimitrov as saying.

For reaching the semifinals, Dimitrov will meet with the representative of Poland Hubert Hurkach.