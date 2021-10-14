Dwayne Johnson shared the details of the quarrel with Vin Diesel

For the first time, Diesel and Johnson met on the set of the fifth “Fast and the Furious” – and even then, as people close to the production say, the actors began to have problems with each other. The conflict reached its climax when the work was already on “Fast and Furious 8”, in which Scala agreed to act only on the condition that he would not have common scenes with Vin Diesel. It all started when Dwayne Johnson posted an emotional message on his Instagram page in August 2016 stating that some of the male actors on the set of Fast and Furious 8 were “suckers and underpants.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Rock angered the attitude towards the film crew on the part of Vin Diesel, who was late for the set many times, making his colleagues and all the attendants wait. In response, the performer of the role of Dominic Toretto accused the Rock of improper performance of his duties, they say, Johnson works carelessly.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Dwayne Johnson recounted the conversation between him and Diesel:

“We talked in my trailer. And I can’t call that meeting friendly. We just had to dot the i’s. As a result, it became clear that we are two complete opposites of each other.

In the same interview, Johnson explained that his approach to working on films is fundamentally different from that of Vin Diesel. The Rock prefers to treat everyone with equal respect and look at the people involved in the process as partners. The same, in his opinion, should happen in relations with studios that allocate money for filming.

In the summer of 2021, in an interview with Men’s Health magazine, Vin Diesel said that he allegedly deliberately provoked a conflict between him and Dwayne Johnson. According to the Fast and the Furious star, he wanted Johnson to give all of himself to this project, because viewers should forget that they see a former wrestler in front of them.

Vin Diesel in an interview with Men’s Health magazine:

“It was such a harsh love”, because Scala must be ready for anything in order to raise the level of acting in a project that she is producing. “

Skala replied that Diesel’s comment made him laugh. He wished the actor all the best with any remaining parts of Fast and the Furious that he will not appear in. The last film in which Dwayne Johnson played the role of Luke Hobbs, a former employee of the Foreign Security Service, was the action “Fast and the Furious: Hobbs and Show” – a spin-off of “Fast and the Furious”. The idea of ​​this plot branch of the Universal studio was presented by Scala, which of course did not like Vin Diesel. According to rumors, the studio is considering a sequel, which will probably also do without Vin Diesel.