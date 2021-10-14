Dwayne Johnson showed in the video how to increase the self-esteem of the child

Actor Dwayne Johnson explained to his little daughter how to be the smartest and most beautiful – the magic of words is enough. Such a life hack is relevant not only for children, and the fans made one conclusion for sure: Skala is one of the best parents.

Fast & Furious movie franchise star and Forbes highest paid actor Dwayne Scala Johnson has an Instagram feed that mixes gym posts with parental content. On March 9, Celeba shared a video in which he made his first attempts to explain to his youngest daughter Tiana Gia the power of the statements. The child’s conversation with the parent was timed to coincide with International Women’s Day.

In the first seconds of the video, Dwayne asks the baby to repeat simple words after her dad.

– Can you say “I am a beautiful girl”? – I’m a beautiful girl. – It’s right. And more importantly, can you say “I’m a cool girl”? – Cool girl. – I’m a smart girl. – Smart girl.

Then Tiana Gia reinforces the exercise and calls the Rock the best father.

– Mama! – No, not mom. You’re screwing it up, just tell me that dad is the best.

The video has been viewed more than eight million times, and in the comments fans called the post one of the best in the celeba account.

How cute.

Yes, my favorite Tiana video of all time. I love very much [такой контент]…

Followers have confirmed that Scala is indeed one of the top parents among show business stars – just go through his last posts.

The best father.

Earlier, Dwayne Johnson told Tiana that he was a dinosaur, and the baby’s reaction caused a storm of discussions on the social network. What is the look at daddy’s hands, which turned out to be nicer than the legs of a diplodocus.

And the advice from Skala, which helps to take care of health, sent Russians back to childhood. Traditional medicine turned the actor’s back into a kind of Pepperoni pizza, but Dwayne himself got a life hack.