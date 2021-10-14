“Dziubu – for a stake!” What nonsense? Why do they not believe the player who honestly said that he is not ready to help the national team? ”Oleg Ivanov reports:“ Shouting – Football

Ufa midfielder Oleg Ivanov shared his opinion on the refusal of Zenit forward Artem Dziuba from playing for the Russian national team in the October matches.

“I do not agree with those who shout:“ Dziubu – for a stake! Burn! Crucify! ” What nonsense?

Why do many people not believe a football player who honestly said that he was not yet ready to help the national team? What is the point of going there, taking someone else’s place, if you feel that you are not okay?

I will make a reservation right away – I have not seen the last matches of Zenit, it is difficult for me to judge the state of Dziuba. Yes, Rubin, Sochi and Krylyam have scored four goals in total. But do not forget that Artyom is already 33. From year to year he has a tremendous load, plays without pauses.

RPL, European cups, national team. Plus endless flights, which also take a lot of energy. In a recent interview, he himself admitted that after the Euro was completely emasculated. Both physically and emotionally.

Perhaps Artem took advantage of the break in the championship to improve his condition. A trip to the national team – given the tight schedule and flights – would not have helped. And at the base in Udelnaya I could work individually with a fitness trainer. At the same time, heal old sores, which an aged football player has enough.

I have no doubt that Dziuba will still benefit the national team. He will get in shape, talk to the head coach – and will gladly come to Novogorsk. I do not believe that Artyom is offended by Karpin and refused the invitation to the national team under a far-fetched pretext. It seems to me that there is no background whatsoever.

Yes, once there was a spark between them in Spartak. But they can’t baptize children. Today the main task is to bring the national team to the world championship. This is more important than personal grudges. I think Karpin, as an adequate person, thinks the same way. This means that he will definitely challenge Dziuba if he deserves it with his game, ”Ivanov noted in his column.