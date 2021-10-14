Ekaterina Glazyrina, who has served two disqualifications, may return to the Russian national biathlon team – how is this possible?

Ekaterina Glazyrina spent three years outside of big sport for strange reasons. But at 34, she has every chance to go to the 2022 Olympics.

“There are no obstacles.” Will the Russian biathlete return to the national team after two disqualifications?

Foreigners still cannot forgive the Russian biathlete Alexander Loginov the fact that he was caught doping, but after serving a suspension, continues to fight with them for medals. And in 2021, they may have more reasons for indignation. The thing is that after his punishment he can return to the Russian national team. Ekaterina Glazyrina…

Can she really go to the Olympics in Beijing?

Results are simply erased

In the fall of 2020, Yekaterina Glazyrina performed powerfully at the summer championship of Russia in Tyumen and was considered one of the “iron” candidates for getting into the main team of the national team. But two days after the end of that tournament, she was suspended from all competitions for one year based on data from the Moscow laboratory database.





The year passed unnoticed, Glazyrina trained all this time and did not fall out of the candidates for a place in the national team. She will still gain form, and she will not take experience.

Glazyrina in the past decade has always been in the main team of Russia. She took part in the Olympic Games in Sochi, but was remembered only for the failed individual race and the loud statement in social networks after missing the baton. And already without her, the Russian team in the battle with Ukraine and Norway snatched the silver, which was deprived of due to the accused of violating doping rules Olga Zaitseva…





At the World Cup, Ekaterina was a regular member of the relay team, but in personal races she ran into the prizes only once. In the 2012/2013 season, Glazyrina became the third in the individual race at the first stage in Östersund. And her results from the 2013/2014 season were simply erased from the official protocols based on the data of the Moscow laboratory.

Ekaterina was suspended from the competition even before the 2017 World Cup in Hochfilzen, and the verdict of a two-year disqualification was passed for a very long time. The International Biathlon Union did not particularly need proof. There was a signal from WADA that the data on Glazyrina looks suspicious, and here it is – a two-year suspension.

“I see no obstacles to return”

The athlete served the disqualification by training on her own. And when she returned, she performed well at the Russian winter championship, again made her way to the national team, became the world champion in summer biathlon, returned to the IBU Cup, where she was in prizes in many races. By the way, the RBU paid € 30,000 for Glazyrina as a fine.

Last season, Glazyrina undertook a powerful preparation, looked great at the summer Russian championship, prepared for the World Cup, but … was again suspended. Later it turned out that again on the basis of data from the Moscow laboratory. How? How can they be punished twice for the same thing? It turned out that they can. The IBU said it was about other data.



Ekaterina has served a one-year suspension and can now return to the sport. There are no more complaints against it from international anti-doping fighters. At least for now.

“Her one-year provisional disqualification expired on September 24th. As president of the RBU, I see no obstacles to Katya’s return to the Russian national team, if her results match, but humanly I am very sorry that these 12 months were erased from her sports life, “said Viktor Maygurov.



The question is whether 34-year-old Glazyrina is ready to make another attempt to return to the national team. In mid-November, test starts will take place in Tyumen, after which Ekaterina can try to qualify first for the IBU Cup, and through it, for the World Cup. If she feels the strength to fight for the last chance in her career, you need to use it.