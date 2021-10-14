Elon Musk tweets Dogecoin again | Blockchain24

Elon Musk, a billionaire owner of Tesla and SpaceX who hasn’t taken part in crypto community discussions in recent months, has renewed his support for the meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

The Dogecoin (DOGE) price has skyrocketed this year, surging nearly 10,000% since October 2020 and propelling memcoin into the top 10 cryptocurrencies, aided by periodic comments from Musk on Twitter. By comparison, the price of bitcoin has surged 400% over the past 12 months, with most of the gains being due to Musk reporting that Tesla bought $ 1.5 billion worth of bitcoins earlier in the year.

This time, answering Billy Markus, one of the co-creators of the ironic bitcoin rival, Musk agreed that Dogecoin miners who protect the network in exchange for newly minted coins should keep their software up to date.

“What is needed is to update the mining pools,” wrote Markus, who had previously withdrawn from the Dogecoin project. Musk responded with a thumbs up emoji.

“Start the node if you like or not. If you want to contribute to helping the network, you will need to dedicate yourself to running a complete, reliable node, using significant bandwidth and keeping it up to date, ”wrote Markus. “But for 1.14.4 to be successful, the existing node software must be updated.”

The latest version of Dogecoin, designed to prepare “the network for lower recommended fees”, was released in August, and Musk previously urged working network nodes to update their software to lower Dogecoin’s transaction fees – apparently as part of his plan to “beat” Bitcoin …

“It is imperative that DOGE fees fall in order to do things like buying [билетов] in the movies, viable, ”Musk said last month.

Back in May, Musk announced that he was working with Dogecoin developers to “improve the efficiency of system transactions.”

The price of Dogecoin, which could have been easily influenced by Musk’s comments, has recently been largely unaffected by a millionaire tweeting about DOGE The price of Dogecoin peaked in May before Musk appeared on the American sitcom Saturday Night Live and has since lost about 70% cost.

Thanks to Musk, prices for other smaller cryptocurrencies have also fluctuated a lot. Last week, Musk shared a photo of his Shiba Inu dog, which helped push the price of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency, derived from Dogecoin, by almost 500%. Since then, the coin has lost some of its profits, but remains much higher than at the beginning of the month.

Meanwhile, the price of bitcoin continued to rise, surpassing $ 58,000 per bitcoin for the first time since the cryptocurrency crash in May due to the Chinese crackdown.