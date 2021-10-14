Emotional press conference of Spartak Gogniev, Alania lost to Akron

Spartak Gogniev – seems to be the most reckless and at the same time not indifferent person in Russian football. In the morning, you’ve probably already come across excerpts from his press conference after the game with Akron. Alania scored in the first half, attacked a lot, but conceded from two sets in the second. Gogniev came to the journalists and gave an emotional monologue: swearing, throwing up his hands, hitting the table. But the main thing is that there are no claims and no desire to conflict. Just a genuine love for football.





“I would like to tell my guys … They play against all odds and strive to win. And then they make fools of us. That we swear and swear, and then they remove us. It is not right. We want to play football, we play football, we show it.

We score in every match, we open up! We do not dry the game for 90 minutes, it is interesting to play with us, it is interesting to watch us. So let’s play, let’s raise this league! Let everyone play in this format, on a collision course. Let’s play soccer! They say we have no players! See how the national team plays, see what kind of players! They are, they just need to be dealt with, ”the coach was almost shouting.

Spartacus constantly resonates and attracts attention. His “Alania” is the same. You will not meet a crazier team in the FNL. The guys attack most of the time, the coach allows the attackers not to return to the defense, the goalkeeper often stands in the central circle during attacks, protecting the defenders. A couple of times already let him go by the collar, but it doesn’t matter. In the view of Gogniev, it is this style that allows you to keep fans in the stands and increase interest in the FNL.

You can criticize the coach as much as you want, but, in addition to their own style, the team has a result. Last season she earned a place in the “joints”, but did not receive a license because of the stadium. For Gogniev, this became a personal drama.

“The guys spent a whole year training day after day, playing, winning, but they were simply not allowed to take this last step. It is very painful, hard. But it means that it is given to us so that we draw conclusions and next time do everything unconditionally, ”he said in June.

It is interesting that Gogniev is emotional not only at press conferences. But no one condemns him for his behavior in front of journalists. He also overdoes it during matches. For example, the game against Akron was the first after a five-match suspension. In September, against Volgar, the coach shouted at the referees, players and coaches of the opponent. Therefore, the FTC banned him for five games. In March – in general for 8 matches due to the fact that Spartak hit referee Artyom Chistyakov in the stomach. It could even be about a two-year disqualification, but the FTC did not show it.

Of course, it’s cool to call yourself a local “Athletic”, to be in the top three of the FNL and have such a charismatic coach. But sometimes there is a feeling that Spartak simply cannot control himself.





Fans are unlikely to turn their backs on the team if the coach is a little calmer and the style of play becomes more pragmatic. In this case, it may not be necessary to give such emotional press conferences, and access to the RPL will become closer.