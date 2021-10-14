Ethereum User Paid $ 424k For Unsuccessful Transaction | Blockchain24

While the transaction for which $ 23.7 million was paid in Ethereum has not yet been forgotten, another transaction was paid a fee of $ 424k.

Some projects on MISO, the token sale platform for the SushiSwap decentralized exchange, are getting a lot of attention these days. One of them was the sale of tokens for Strips. In just 6 seconds, all tokens were sold to 4 different addresses.

This transaction, for which a fee of $ 424K was paid, failed.

According to The Block news, the user who paid the $ 424K transaction fee also tried to participate in the Strips token sale. He used Flashbots to gain an edge in such a competitive sale. Flash bots are a communication protocol that essentially allows Ethereum users to bribe miners to get priority when issuing new blocks.

In the latter case, the Flashbot transaction, which must be kept secret until it is included in a block, ended up in the shared memory pool. The Ethereum miner received the transaction and included it in the block. The token sale was also sold out too quickly, so the transaction failed and the buyer did not receive the tokens. However, they paid a transaction fee of 123 ETH or $ 430k at current prices.